United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,812 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,661. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,321.14 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $913.04 and a 52 week high of $1,329.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,247.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,219.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.