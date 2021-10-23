United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,545 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 370.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 72,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 56,897 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,118,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,418 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $47.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STM. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. raised shares of STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

