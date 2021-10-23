United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $123.32 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $92.24 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.15. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $2,957,903.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,690,334. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

