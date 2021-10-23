United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 9,621 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,621 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $328.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.10 and its 200-day moving average is $312.36. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $227.52 and a one year high of $330.49.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

