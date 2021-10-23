United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.3% of MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $203.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $177.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.71.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.26.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

