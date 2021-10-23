Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company incorporated to serve as a holding company for First Community Bank. The company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the bank. The company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business, and offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. “

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Shares of UNTY opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 31.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

In other Unity Bancorp news, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $246,070.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,289 shares in the company, valued at $811,784.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John J. Kauchak sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $140,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,216 shares of company stock worth $503,649 over the last 90 days. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 158.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $2,502,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,656,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $2,240,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $245,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Bancorp (UNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.