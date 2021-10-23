Universal Health Services (UHS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Universal Health Services to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UHS opened at $135.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.62 and a 200 day moving average of $149.76. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $103.35 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.71.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

