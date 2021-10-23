Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in AT&T were worth $39,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.00 billion, a PE ratio of -82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

