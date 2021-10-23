Utah Retirement Systems Sells 10,100 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.5% of Utah Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $42,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $55.11 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43. The stock has a market cap of $232.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

