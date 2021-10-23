V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in V.F. by 91.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.18. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.