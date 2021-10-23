VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 414,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,187,081 shares.The stock last traded at $32.42 and had previously closed at $33.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 290,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 72.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 94.5% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,721,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,897,000 after purchasing an additional 162,999 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

