VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 414,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,187,081 shares.The stock last traded at $32.42 and had previously closed at $33.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 290,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 72.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 94.5% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,721,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,897,000 after purchasing an additional 162,999 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

