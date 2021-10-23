Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 147,232 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.73% of M.D.C. worth $311,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,648,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,214 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after acquiring an additional 206,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 13.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,012,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,219,000 after acquiring an additional 119,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,235,000 after acquiring an additional 79,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,524.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of MDC opened at $49.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.40.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. Equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.