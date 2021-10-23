Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 154,533 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of KB Home worth $335,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,086,000 after acquiring an additional 46,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,460,000 after acquiring an additional 92,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of KB Home by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 889,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,394,000 after acquiring an additional 42,413 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of KB Home by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 604,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after acquiring an additional 105,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH opened at $41.10 on Friday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

KBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

