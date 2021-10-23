Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 313,550 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,321,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 313,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Viasat worth $315,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Viasat by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.91. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

