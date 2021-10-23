Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 216,673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $306,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after buying an additional 1,139,934 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after purchasing an additional 468,710 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,360,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,357,000 after purchasing an additional 429,435 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 60.3% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,131,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after purchasing an additional 425,485 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 663.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 382,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 332,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

TMHC opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

