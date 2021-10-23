Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,738,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Tenable worth $320,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Tenable by 66.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenable by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -199.42 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $76,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $264,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,605,453.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

