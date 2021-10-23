Vanguard Group Inc. Has $324.91 Million Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,795,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.46% of Eastern Bankshares worth $324,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBC. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

EBC stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.24. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.86. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.73 million. Analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

