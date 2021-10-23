Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.56% of Livent worth $330,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LTHM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.34.

LTHM opened at $25.21 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

