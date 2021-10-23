Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,609,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.18% of Urban Edge Properties worth $317,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.