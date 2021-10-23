Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Sets New 12-Month High at $212.64

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $212.64 and last traded at $212.57, with a volume of 4971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $212.19.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 583.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

