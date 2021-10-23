Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 2,168.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

VONG stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.41. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $75.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

