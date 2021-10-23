VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $778.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.04. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%. On average, analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV).

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.