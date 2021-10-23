Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Veoneer by 66.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Veoneer by 15.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Veoneer stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.23. 659,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,215. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.95. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.00 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

