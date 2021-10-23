Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Verizon Communications worth $2,757,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.93. 15,994,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,755,082. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.06. The company has a market capitalization of $219.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.24%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

