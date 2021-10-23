Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $1,967,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

