Viacoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $49,497.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $49,497.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.78 or 0.00317765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005579 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000094 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001956 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

