Viberate Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.38 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Viberate has a market cap of $11.16 million and $1.38 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can currently be purchased for $0.0567 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Viberate has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00050498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.00206546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00103221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010656 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

