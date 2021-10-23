Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

VSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $76.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $4,378,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,297,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,642,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $1,385,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000.

