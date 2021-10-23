Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Village Super Market by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Village Super Market by 628.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Village Super Market by 6.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 34.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 104.0% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLGEA stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $26.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

