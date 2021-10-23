Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.79

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and traded as high as $8.89. Vince shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 2,688 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vince from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $105.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.59. Vince had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 2,032.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

About Vince (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

