Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €98.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($115.88) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €104.81 ($123.31).

Shares of EPA DG opened at €90.77 ($106.79) on Wednesday. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €90.22 and its 200-day moving average is €91.20.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

