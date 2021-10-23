Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Get Vinci alerts:

VCISY stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Vinci has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $29.18.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.