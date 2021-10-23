Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Viracta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($3.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viracta Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viracta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 170,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $24.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRX. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,621,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,874 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $7,693,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,990,000. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

