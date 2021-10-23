Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The company is pursuing application of inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma and other virus-related cancers. Viracta Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VIRX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

VIRX opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. Viracta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Viracta Therapeutics will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

