Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $28.99 on Friday. Univest Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

