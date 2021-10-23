Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $463,000 Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 600,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,092,000 after purchasing an additional 175,433 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 571,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,973,000 after purchasing an additional 164,960 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 93,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 333,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,575,000 after purchasing an additional 63,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 52,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $228.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.59. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $230.97. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABG. Truist Securities upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.25.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.