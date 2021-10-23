Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $529,000 in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 488,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,947,000 after purchasing an additional 240,322 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 195,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,152,000 after purchasing an additional 171,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2,413.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 168,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 161,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,299,000 after purchasing an additional 143,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH opened at $89.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.55. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

