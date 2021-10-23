Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $490,000 Investment in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $94.26 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.48.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $952,197 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.