Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MFA Financial by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in MFA Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 195,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $458,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MFA Financial by 1,603.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 689,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 648,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MFA. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. MFA Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.74.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. On average, research analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

