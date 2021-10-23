Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Avient were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Avient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Avient by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 2,406.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Avient stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

