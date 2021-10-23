Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 36.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $4,616,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 17.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

CBSH stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.40. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.