VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Cut to “D-” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:VHC opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $272.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.48. VirnetX has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. VirnetX had a negative net margin of 66,841.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VHC. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VirnetX in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

