Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 236 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VOLV.B. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 270 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 175 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of SEK 234.

Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

