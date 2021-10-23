Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

VG has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer cut Vonage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

Vonage stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24. Vonage has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.40, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $351.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,186 over the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vonage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vonage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Vonage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 181,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vonage by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

