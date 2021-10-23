VouchForMe (IPL) Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VouchForMe has a market cap of $279,593.52 and approximately $24.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00050940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.00205338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00103527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004202 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

IPL is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

