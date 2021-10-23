VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.67 Million

Brokerages predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will post $4.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. VYNE Therapeutics posted sales of $3.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $23.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.80 million, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 138.73% and a negative net margin of 554.66%. The company had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 338,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $755,740.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 23.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 50.0% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.68. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

