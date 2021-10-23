VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VYNE. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.66% and a negative return on equity of 138.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,900,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 211,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

