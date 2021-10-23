W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) PT Raised to $91.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.82.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

