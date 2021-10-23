Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Wabash National stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $804.14 million, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $449.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.33%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Wabash National by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,984,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,756,000 after buying an additional 153,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wabash National by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after buying an additional 40,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Wabash National by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,862,000 after buying an additional 163,274 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,268,000.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

