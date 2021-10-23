Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.07

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.07 and last traded at $48.26, with a volume of 3357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.09.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMG shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.